VW independent baseball, softball recap

VW independent sports

Baseball

Wayne Trace 8 Crestview 7 (eight innings)

HAVILAND — An eighth inning walk off single by Wayne Trace’s Allen Minck gave the Raiders an 8-7 win over Crestview on Friday.

Crestview led 6-1 after three innings, with Parker Speith doubling in Nick Helt and Speith later scoring on an error in the second. In the fourth inning, Speith and Ayden Lichtensteiger scored on back-to-back bases loaded walks, then a two-RBI double by Carson Hunter plated Helt and Speith.

The Knights (9-4) added a run in the top of the sixth when Hunter scored on a sacrifice fly by Connor Sheets, but Wayne Trace answered with five runs in the bottom half of the inning, including a grand slam home run by Cooper Wenzlick that tied the game 7-7.

Hunter finished with three hits and two RBIs, while Wenzlick tallied three hits and five RBIs.

Wayne Trace will play at Delphos St. John’s on Monday and the Knights will host Ayersville on Tuesday.

Softball

Lincolnview 18 Kalida 0 (six innings)

KALIDA — Lincolnview took advantage of seven Kalida errors and the Lady Lancers enjoyed a six inning 18-0 win over Kalida on Friday.

Addysen Stevens had three RBIs, while Kendall Bollenbacher, Ashlyn Price, Sydney Fackler and Grace Brickner each had two RBIs. Lincolnview led 8-0 after one inning and 12-0 after two. Fackler pitched the first two innings and was given credit for the win.

Lincolnview will play at Bluffton today.

Van Wert 16 Shawnee 3

On Senior Night at Jubilee Park, Van Wert defeated Shawnee 16-3 on Friday.

No game information was available.

The Lady Cougars will play at Bath on Monday.