Van Wert seniors pay tribute to teachers

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

It was a time to express gratitude, a time to reflect, a time to laugh and even shed a few tears.

Dozens of current and former Van Wert City Schools teachers, staff members and high school seniors gathered for that and more at the 27th annual Van Wert City Endowment Fund for Educators banquet at Willow Bend Country Club on Wednesday.

Nora Doctor reads her letter to teacher Mary Kramer during Wednesday night’s teacher appreciation banquet. Scott Truxell/Van Wert independent

14 seniors paid tribute to their favorite teachers by reading aloud letters they had written about the positive influence provided by those educators.

Nine of students were Audrey Carter, who read her letter to Matt Krites; Nora Doctor, who read her letter to Mary Kramer; Jace Face, who read his letter to Jill Fast; Mia Kelley, who read her letter to Kathleen Overmyer; Kayla Krites, who read her letter to Judy Krites; Brooklyn Laukhuf, who read her letter to Katie Adelblue; Ian Rex, who read his letter to Bob Spath; Bobby Spath, who read his letter to Natoshia Wilhelm, and Ethan White, who read his letter to Zane McElroy. Each of those students has a 4.0 grade point average. A 10th 4.0 student, Connor Pratt, wrote a letter to Keith Recker but was unable to attend due to a prior commitment.

“Ever since the end of my junior year I knew I’d be writing this letter to you,” Doctor wrote in her letter to Kramer. “Even after an entire year of thinking about it I still will never be able to find the words to express how thankful I am to have had you in my life these past three years. I am more grateful for you than you will ever know.”

Five other students were picked by a committee to read their letters: Brittney Bradley, who read her letter to Robin Workman; Mackenzie Frost, who read her letter to Kim Fleming; Marianna Ickes, who read her letter to Andrea Sealscott; Ty Jackson, who read his letter to Josiah Poletta, and Ethan Rupert, who read his letter to Pam Switzer. It was noted Rupert, a member of the baseball team, raced to the banquet after getting the game winning hit against Crestview.

“I’d like to thank you sincerely for putting your time and effort into my education,” Rupert told Switzer. “I can’t think of a time where you didn’t help me or push me to get my work done. You never gave up on me and that means a lot.”

In addition to the those teachers, retiring classified staff members and teachers were honored by those in attendance: Randy Baer, Deb Keber, Steve Long, Joyce Mills, Jenny Yoh, Mary Ann McIntosh, Betty Holliday, Eugene Aufderhaar, Kathleen Overmyer and Theresa Whittington.

Superintendent Mark Bagley, Van Wert High School Principal Bob Priest and former school psychologist Randy Gardner also spoke during the festivities.