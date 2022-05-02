Barbara (Switzer) Calvelage

Barbara (Switzer) Calvelage, 78, of Fort Jennings, departed from this world at 2:25 a.m. Friday, April 29, 2022, at the Meadows of Kalida.

Barbara was born July 14, 1943, in Fulton County to Ralph and Zora (Mann) Switzer, who both preceded her in death. She married Elmer H. Calvelage October 27, 1977, at the Holy Cross Lutheran Church in Fort Wayne.

Barbara is survived by a sister, June (Switzer) Stevens; nephew, Walter (Sue) Stevens; niece, Randy May (Mike) Sattler; a sister-in-law, Mabel Berelsman; nephews, Tony (Cindy) Berelsman, Tom (Bev) Berelsman, and Gary (Stacey) Berelsman; five nieces, Janet (Mike) Freisthler, Jean (Dan) Heitzman, Sue (Craig, deceased) Fike, Diana (Denny) Osting, and Jackie (Jerry) Siefker; special great-nephew, Jacob Berelsman, and many great-nephews and nieces.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Elmer; sister, Arlene Switzer; brother-in-law, Albert Berelsman, and a great-nephew Robert Sattler.

Barbara grew up in Lyons, Ohio. She graduated from the Chesterfield Dover High School. In 1963, she moved to Ft. Wayne and was employed by the General Electric Company, retiring after 25 years of service. She was a member of the GE retiree club. Barb was also a past member of the Delphos Eagles, a life member of the Middle Point AmVets Post 698 where she was a past Auxiliary President and a past AmVets Ohio Department Secretary. She was also a member of the Fort Jennings American Legion.

Barb enjoyed traveling and trips with Elmer, and spending time with friends and family. She truly loved to shop and going out to lunch.

The family will receive visitors from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. Friday, May 6, at Love-Heitmeyer Funeral Home, Jackson Township (Ottawa County). Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. at the funeral home, with Pastor Tim Owens, Middle Point United Methodist Church, officiating. Burial will follow at Mt. Calvary Cemetery, Fort Jennings.

Preferred memorials: Putnam County HomeCare and Hospice.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.lovefuneralhome.com.