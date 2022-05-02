JoAnn Klausing

JoAnn Klausing, 74, of Delphos passed away at 9:49 p.m. Friday, April 29, 2022, at the Meadows of Delphos.

She was born July 29, 1947, the daughter of Everett and Marjorie (Mooney) Rudy, who both preceded her in death.

She is survived by two sons, Mark (Tara) Klausing and Edward (Kate) Klausing; eight grandchildren, Victoria Klausing, Jennifer Klausing, Kayla Kipker, LaChele Allenbaugh, Tyler Klausing, Daron Showalter, Brice Klausing, and Elise Klausing; eight great-grandchildren, and two sisters, Helen Montgomery and Cathy Thomas (Mike).

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Nancy Newland and a granddaughter, Anna Marie Klausing.

JoAnn had been self employed as a domestic house cleaner.

There will be no visitation and a private family service will be held.

Arrangements were handled by Brickner Funeral home of Van Wert.

