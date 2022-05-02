Robert “Tyler” Priest

Robert “Tyler” Priest, 26, of Van Wert, passed away Friday, April 29, 2022, at St. Rita’s hospital.

Tyler was born May 8, 1995, in Defiance, to Kara Kreger and Bob Priest. Tyler was a 2014 graduate of Van Wert High School.

Tyler is survived by his parents, Kara (Mike) Kreger and Bob (Karlene) Priest; sisters, Ericka (Casey) Gibson, Reagan Priest and Cassie Priest; stepsisters, Morgan (Taylor) Guinther and Lauren (Drake) Harrsen; stepbrother, Tyler (Haley) Williams; grandparents, Bill and Mary Fallis, Bob and Marcia Priest, and step-grandfather Bob Grossnickle. He had many loving aunts, uncles, cousins and his loyal and loving dog Buddy.

Tyler was a special soul that loved life, his family, and touched more lives than he could have ever imagined. He was very social and wanted to be involved in everything. His love for sports and animals started very early in life. He played football, baseball, and wrestled in both Archbold and Van Wert. He will forever be a Blue Streak and a Cougar. He religiously cheered on the Buckeyes and the Browns. Ty was often seen on the football sidelines, in the gym, at the softball field, the track and show ring cheering on the Cougars and especially his sisters. He also had a love of farm life, animals, and everything that went along with it. He spent hours in the barn with his feeder calves, pigs, and horses.

Shortly after moving to Van Wert, he was involved in a farming accident and sustained a traumatic brain injury, leaving him with physical and emotional challenges. With his “never give up” attitude he was not discouraged and worked hard to continue to be involved in the things he loved with the support of so many that never gave up on him. Tyler continued to wrestle through his sophomore year and become an all-state seated shot putter his junior and senior years. Ty was very proud to be the only “Priest” to have his picture up on the “The Wall” at Van Wert High Schoo. He also continued to show pigs and feeder calves with the help of many very good friends. Tied to his passion for animals was 4-H, Van Wert County Fair, and 4-H Camp. He could be seen every year rolling around midway, through the animal barns, and hanging out with friends and family at the fair. He would always ask “How long till Fair starts Mom, I love the fair” and it had only been a week since it ended. 4-H camp was another activity he couldn’t wait for, as it was truly a family affair. His continued trips to Camp Palmer would not have been possible without the support of the 4-H community, his cousins, sisters, and grandparents, especially Grandpa Bill who became a camper and his personal side kick and chauffeur.

Lastly his strong faith and trust in God. Going to Church every Sunday was very important to him. He was lifted in prayer many times by the people of St. Mary’s and the many other churches in the area. Tyler cared deeply about others and his last act of kindness came when he was able to donate his eyes to Lifeline Ohio so that someone else would have the wonderful ability to see. He will be forever loved and dearly missed by many.

Visitiation will be at Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home, Van Wert, from 5-8 p.m. Thursday, May 5, and 2-6 p.m. Friday, May 6. Mass of Christian burial will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 7, at St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church with Father Jeremy Miller celebrating. Burial will follow at Van Wert Woodland Cemetery.

Preferred memorials: the Tyler Priest Scholarship Fund.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.alspachgearhart.com.