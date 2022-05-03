All issues approved by local voters

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

In addition to the Eggerss Stadium bond issue, which was approved by voters in the Van Wert City School district, just four other issues were on the primary ballot on Tuesday.

Voters in the City of Van Wert approved a natural gas aggregation issue, 1,446-860, or 63-37 percent, while voters in unincorporated areas of the Van Wert County approved the same issue 1,394-860, also 63-37 percent.

A one mill renewal and 0.8 mill increase for Jackson Township Fire and EMS was approved 77-22.

Delphos City School District voters living in Van Wert County approved a five year, 5.5 mill renewal 361-319. Combined with Allen County totals, the issue passed 943-790.