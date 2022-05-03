Bradford wins auditor’s race; other results

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

Van Wert County will have a new county auditor in 2023.

Jami Bradford, a 32-year employee of the Van Wert County Auditor’s Office, defeated first term incumbent auditor Phillip Baxter 2,981-1,342, or 69-31 percent, in Tuesday’s Republican primary election. The results are unofficial until certified later this month by the Board of Elections.

“Thanks to everyone for their overwhelming support through my campaign,” Bradford said. “I am excited to continue to work with the great staff in the auditor’s department, along with other county offices.”

Jami Bradford

No Democrats or independent candidates filed petitions, meaning Bradford will be unopposed in the November general election.

Just two other local contested races were on the ballot, both on the Republican side.

Thomas Odenweller defeated Larry Warnecke 72-40 in the County Central Committee Washington West race, while Jeremy Kreischer defeated Clair Harting II 58-48 in the County Central Committee Convoy race.

Of note, Joe Blystone and Jeremiah Workman were the top vote getters among Republican Van Wert County voters, with 1,799 in the governor’s race. Incumbent Mike DeWine and Lt. Governor Jon Husted received 1,750 votes, followed by Jim Renacci and Joe Knopp (903) and Ron Hood and Candace Keller (163).

DeWine and Husted were declared the winners of the statewide Republican primary and will face Democrats Nan Whaley and Cheryl Stephens in November. The Whaley ticket received 455 votes in Van Wert County, compared to 455 by John Cranley and Teresa Fedor. Whaley was declared the statewide primary winner early Tuesday night.

In the race for US Senator, Republican JD Vance won a seven way race in Van Wert County. He also was declared the statewide winner and will face Democrat Tim Ryan in the fall. Ryan won a three way race in Van Wert County and was declared the statewide winner less than 30 minutes after the polls closed.