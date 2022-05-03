Buckeye State Sheriffs’ Association info

VW independent staff and submitted information

In response to the increasing number of people waiting to assist law enforcement officials and build a stronger partnership in the fight against crime, Van Wert County Sheriff Thomas M. Riggenbach has announced that Van Wert County citizens are being invited to become associate members of the Buckeye State Sheriffs’ Association.

Sheriff Riggenbach

Riggenbach said membership appeals are being sent via out mail and residents will start seeing them shortly. He also said the Buckeye State Sheriffs’ Association never solicits money by phone.

Individuals choosing to join the voluntary program can do so for as little as a $20 contribution. The funding provides critically important technical resources, training, and legislative support on key criminal justice resources.

“The membership drive continues to be as important as ever,” Riggenbach said. “The funding is vital to helping us carry out our mission of making our communities safer places to live, work and play.”

Riggenbach also said individuals who do not receive a membership appeal and would like more information can do so by contacting the Van Wert County Sheriff’s Office at 419.238.3866 or the Buckeye State Sheriff’s Association at 1103 Schrock Road, Suite 402, Columbus, 43229, or 1.800.589.2772.