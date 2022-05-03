Historical Society looking to celebrate

VW independent staff and submitted information

PAULDING — John Paulding Historical Society is planning an exhibit in June and July to help commemorate the Paulding County Fair’s 150th anniversary.

The first fair at the current county fairgrounds was held in 1872, and a big centennial celebration was held in 1972.

The museum has several artifacts from past Paulding County Fairs, but more items are needed. The historical society is welcoming loaned items for the exhibit, including items related to fair activities, entertainment, advertising, horse racing, 4-H, midway, grounds and barns and livestock shows:

• Old signs (concessions, barns, buildings, granges, exhibitors, games, etc.)

• Vintage Agricultural Society membership cards

• Tickets

• Fair advertising posters

• 4-H banners, signs, projects, photographs

• Original midway games (milk bottle throw, ring toss, balloon burst, knockdown dolls, shooting gallery, ring the bell, nickel pitch, etc.)

• Memorabilia (fans, neckties, glassware, souvenirs, shirts)

• Crowns or sashes from Jr. Fair King & Queen and Miss Paulding County

• Trophies, rosettes and special awards from different eras

• Horse blankets from winning horses

• Photographs, snapshots and candid photos, black & white or color

• Home movies (8mm or 16mm) and videos

• Salvaged items from old buildings, barns and structures, such as gates, signs, ticket booths, fixtures

• Any items from the fair between 1860 and 1872

The museum has plenty of fair books so no more are needed.

Anyone with items of interest to loan, should email Melinda at jphs45879@yahoo.com, leave a message at 419.399.3667 or stop in at the museum on Tuesdays from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. All loaned items will be returned.