Lincolnview 2022 prom set for Saturday

Submitted information

The Lincolnview High School junior class is hosting the 2022 junior/senior prom from 8-11 p.m. Saturday, May 7, at the Junior Fair building at the Van Wert County Fairgrounds.

This year’s theme is “Neon Nights.” There will be an open house for the public from 6:30-7:30 p.m. followed by a promenade outside the north entrance of the Junior Fair building from 7:45-8:30 p.m.

Those planning on attending are encouraged to bring lawn chairs to watch the procession of students as they enter prom. In the event of inclement weather, the promenade will be moved back to the high school. A text alert will be sent out informing all community members.