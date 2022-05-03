May 3 primary: Eggerss issue, auditor race on the ballot

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

Today’s primary ballot is light, but it includes important local and statewide issues and races.

Registered voters in the Van Wert City Schools district, comprised of 20 precincts, will decide on a much publicized 20-year, 1.15 mill bond issue to renovate Eggerss Stadium. If approved, it would raise $5 million dollars for planned improvements to the downtown stadium.

Other issues on the ballot include a proposal for natural gas aggregation within the Van Wert city limits as well as other areas of the county, a one mill renewal and 0.8 mill increase for Jackson Township Fire and EMS, and five-year, 5.5 mill renewal for current expenses in the Delphos City School District. Voters on the Allen County side of the school district will cast ballots for or against the issue as well.

Just one local countywide race is on today’s ballot. Republicans must decide between incumbent Van Wert County Auditor Phillip Baxter, who’s in his first term, or challenger Jami Bradford, who has worked in the auditor’s office for 32 years. The winner will be unopposed in the November general election.

The only other local contested races are for Republican member of the County Central Committee, Convoy, Clair Harting II and Jeremy Kreischer, and Republican member of the County Central Committee, Washington West, Thomas R. Odenweller and Larry R. Warnecke.

There are some statewide races on today’s primary ballot, including a four-way race for the Republican nomination for Governor and Lt. Governor. Incumbents Mike DeWine and Jon Husted are being challenged by Joe Blystone and Jeremiah Workman, Ron Hood and Candace Keller and Jim Renacci and Joe Knopp. Van Wert County Democrats must decide between John Cranley and Teresa Fedor or Nan Whaley and Cheryl L. Stephens.

Incumbent Secretary of State Frank LaRose is being challenged by fellow Republican John Adams. The winner will face Democrat Chelsea Clark in the fall.

Seven people are vying for the Republican nod for the U.S. Senate seat currently held by Rob Portman, who opted not to seek re-election. The winner between Matt Dolan, Mike Gibbons, Josh Mandel, Neil Patel, Mark Pukita, Jane Timkin and JD Vance will face one of three Democrats in the fall: Morgan Harper, Traci T.J. Johnson or Tim Ryan.

Two Democrats are seeking the nomination for the 5th District Congressional race. The winner between Martin Heberling III and Craig Swartz will face incumbent Republican Bob Latta in November.

The polls will be open between 6:30 a.m. and 7:30 p.m.

The VW independent will post election results tonight.