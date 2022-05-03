Random Thoughts: very random edition

A half-marathon winner with local ties, softball sectionals, this week’s baseball poll, NWC and WBL baseball and softball races are among this week’s Random Thoughts.

Winner

Congratulations to 2019 Lincolnview High School graduate Karter Tow, who won Saturday’s Capital City Men’s Half-Marathon in downtown Columbus.

It’s quite an accomplishment to say the least.

Softball sectionals

Van Wert is the No. 6 seed at the Division II UNOH district and the Lady Cougars are dangerous enough to make other teams in the sectional and district uncomfortable.

Meanwhile, it’s quite possible we’ll see a Crestview-Lincolnview rematch in the Division IV district semifinals at Wapakoneta. The two teams are slated to face off this Thursday. Both have sectional semifinal byes next Tuesday and if both win their sectional championship games, they would square off again May 17.

Baseball poll

Despite Saturday’s 4-3 loss to Fort Loramie at Day Air Ballpark, Lincolnview moved up one spot to No. 4 in this week’s Division IV Ohio High School Baseball Coaches Association poll. The Lancers trail Lucasville Valley, Hopewell-Loudon and Newark Catholic.

Of note, WBL member Defiance is No. 1 in this week’s Division II poll.

Races

It looks like the NWC baseball championship race is a three horse race between defending champion Lincolnview, Crestview and Leipsic. The Lancers are currently in the driver’s seat with no conference losses, while the Knights and Vikings each have one.

Crestview (7-0 NWC) has clinched a share of the conference championship and can win it outright with a victory over Lincolnview on Thursday. A loss would mean the two rivals would share the title.

No. 1 Defiance (7-0 WBL) has won at least a share of the WBL baseball championship and can win it outright with one more league victory. The Bulldogs will play Celina today and Wapakoneta tomorrow.

Wapakoneta (7-0 WBL) has won at least a share of the league softball title and can win it outright with one more victory.

NFL draft

If you’re an NFL fan you have thoughts on the NFL draft but realistically, it’s going to be at least two or three years before we truly know if a particular team’s draft was successful.

Still, it’s fun to debate and see all of the draft grades, but bottom line, it’s way too early to tell.

Reds

I’ve said it before but I’ll said it again – Reds fans, you deserve better than this.

What’s going on now is almost incomprehensible.

