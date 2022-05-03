VW independent baseball, softball recap

VW independent sports

Baseball

Lincolnview 1 Delphos Jefferson 0

DELPHOS — Dane Ebel allowed just one hit and struck out 17 and No. 4 Lincolnview moved to 6-0 in the Northwest Conference by edging Delphos Jefferson 1-0 on Monday.

The game’s lone run came in the second inning. Austin Bockrath hit a two out triple, then the next batter, Brandon Renner, ripped a single that scored Bockrath.

Bockrath and Carson Fox each had two hits for the Lancers, while Colin Bailey had Delphos Jefferson’s only hit, a single in the bottom of the third inning.

The Lancers are scheduled to play at Crestview on Thursday.

Van Wert 13 New Haven 4

Van Wert scored early and often and the Cougars went on to defeat New Haven (IN) 13-4 at Russell Fisher Field on Monday.

TJ Stoller drove in three runs while Turner Witten and Brylen Parker each had two RBIs. The Cougars piled up 16 hits in the win, including two each by Kaden Shaffer, Kaiden Bates, Travis Francis, Parker and Briston Wise.

Van Wert scored five runs in the first inning, including a two-RBI doubles by Witten and Stoller. New Haven answered with four runs in the top of the second but the Cougars responded with six runs in the bottom half of the inning, including two runs on errors and RBI singles by Parker and Wise. The final runs came in the third and fifth innings.

Josh Reichert piched the first two innings and allowed five hits, then Shaffer pitched five innings of no-hit ball, striking out two and walking two.

Van Wert (9-6) is scheduled to host Kenton today.

Softball

Crestview 6 Defiance 0

DEFIANCE — Katelyn Castle and Rylee Miller each hit home runs and Crestview improved to 20-1 with a 6-0 win at Defiance on Monday.

Rylee’s two-run homer came in the second inning and gave the Lady Knights a 2-0 lead. Castle hit a solo home run in the top of the fourth, then four batters later, Miller scored on a grounder by Katie Sawmiller, giving Crestview a 4-0 advantage. A fifth inning single by Castle drove in Laci McCoy, and Sawmiller singled in Miller in the sixth for the final margin.

Castle finished with three hits and two RBIs, while Miller had a pair of hits, two RBIs and scored three runs. Megan Mosier also had two hits for the Lady Knights.

Olivia Heckler held the Bulldogs to just four hits while striking out five and walking one.

Crestview is scheduled to play at Paulding today.

Lincolnview 14 Delphos Jefferson 2 (five innings)

Delphos — A pair of three-run triples in the fourth inning sparked Lincolnview to a 14-2 run rule victory over Delphos Jefferson on Monday.

The Lady Lancers held a 2-1 lead entering the fourth, then exploded for 11 runs, including a three-RBI triple by Makayla Jackman that scored Jessa Rostorfer, Andi Webb and Braxton Sherrick, then another by Sherrick that plated Taylor Post, Zadria King and Andi Webb. Kendall Bollenbacher, Addysen Stevens, Post and King each had RBI singles in the inning.

Post scattered six hits over five innings and struck out five.

Lincolnview (16-3, 5-1 NWC) is scheduled to host Minster on Wedneday.

Bath 7 Van Wert 5

LIMA – Van Wert scored five runs in the final three innings but came up short in a 7-5 loss at Bath on Monday.

Trailing 5-0 in the top of the fifth, Abbi Marbaugh singled in Lauren McHugh, then Marbaugh scored on an error. Emma Kennedy scored on a sixth inning error, then Carlee Young scored on a single by Sydney Savage and Kennedy singled home Savage in the seventh.

Van Wert (5-10, 5-3 WBL) is scheduled to play at Kenton today.