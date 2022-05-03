VWCS wins awards…

Van Wert City Schools was recognized with four professional Achievement Awards at the Ohio School Public Relations Association (OHSPRA) annual spring conference held in Columbus April 28-29. VWCS received a Mark of Distinction award in the writing category for its news release titled VWCS Thanks Local Partners for New AEDs, which was originally published on October 13, 2021. The school district was also awarded three Mark of Excellence awards – Special Purpose Publication Award: The Cougar Connection – VWCS Newsletter; Social Media Campaign Award: VWCS Class of 2021 Retirees; Electronic Quality Profile/Annual Report Award: VWCS Quality Profile 2021-2021. Pictured above: Kristi Fuerst, VWCS Marketing and Public Relations Specialist accepts the Mark of Distinction award from OHSPRA President Lou DeVincentis. Photo submitted