Barry Lynn Thatcher, 69, of Van Wert, passed away at 8:51 a.m. Sunday, May 1, 2022, at Van Wert Health.

He was born on April 13, 1953, in Van Wert, the son of Vincent and Gertrude (Stocklin) Thatcher, who both preceded him in death.

Barry Thatcher

In the pursuit of the American dream, Barry lived life to the fullest. As a teenager he became an avid enthusiast of motorcycles and horsepower. This includes everything from searching the aisles at swap meets to chasing down leads on that next rare piece. He was truly inspired by his own father in such things, and made his own path of it.

Barry held many ventures from construction to auctioneering. He often donated much of his time to charity auctions of many causes. Skilled in so many aspects, he built two of his own homes to raise his family. He desired a place for everyone, family and friends, to enjoy as their own. As a son, brother, father and friend, Barry held everyone around him dearly, and every loss was as impactful as the next. He truly was a man that cherished every memory shared with people over the years.

Surviving are his daughter, Kayla Lynn Thatcher of Van Wert and her children, Connor Streets and Alice Sowers; a son, Travis (Amanda) Neiferd of Van Wert County and their child, Seth Nieferd; sister-in-law, Joyce Thatcher of Convoy; brother-in-law, Randy Prince of Spencerville; nieces and nephews, Steve (Vickie) Thatcher of Decatur, Michele (Tim) Miller of Fort Wayne, Bill Voirol Jr. (Heather Grennay) of Defiance, Tracy Voirol of Sherwood, and Matthew (Leslie) Foust of Cambridge, as well as numerous great-nieces and great-nephews and many friends.

In addition to his parents, Barry was preceded in death by his wife and love of his life, Lisa Wagner; brother, Jerry Thatcher and sister, Virginia Prine.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m, Sunday, May 8, at Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home, Van Wert. Private interment will be in Woodland Cemetery, Van Wert. Family and friends will be received two hours prior to the service, from 12-2 p.m. at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, preferred memorials: to the funeral home via their website or to https://gofund.me/4ad68ec3 on behalf of the family for final expenses.

To share in Barry’s online memorial, please visit www.alspachgearhart.com.