Terry L. Caris

Terry L. Caris, age 73, passed away on Tuesday, May 3, 2022, at Dupont Hospital, Fort Wayne.

Terry was born on July 5, 1948 in Paulding County to Carl “Cy” and Catharine (Miller) Caris, who both preceded him in death.

Terry’s passion was teaching. For ten years, he taught at Edon Northwest Local School. In 1980, he began working for Paulding Exempted Village Schools and taught there until he retired in 2005. In addition to teaching, Terry enjoyed coaching his students. He was the assistant basketball coach for both Edon and Paulding as well as the head coach for baseball at Edon.

Terry is survived by his brother, James (Kay) Caris, Paulding; nieces and nephews, Sharon (David) Arens of Sherwood, Bruce (Cheryl) Caris of Sherwood, James (Angie) Caris, of Fort Wayne, Brian (Susan) Caris of Lima, and Karen Caris of Defiance; great-nieces and nephews, Madison (Garrett) Jones, Bailey Caris, Pauly Caris, and Belle Caris.

Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 11, at Den Herder Funeral Home, Paulding, with Rev. David Prior officiating. Burial will follow in Middle Creek Cemetery, Grover Hill. Visitation will be held from 2-7 p.m. Tuesday, May 10, at the funeral home. There will also be visitation from 10 a.m. until time of services on Wednesday.

Preferred memorials: Mt. Zion United Methodist Church, Paulding or Grover Hill EMS.

Online condolences may be shared at www.denherderfh.com.