Andrea L. Van Gundy-Army, 83, of Ohio City, passed away at 10:52 a.m. Wednesday, May 4, 2022, at Van Wert Manor.

Andrea Van Gundy-Army

She was born on January 18, 1939, in Van Wert, the daughter of George and Bernice E. (DeWitt) Scarpelli, who both preceded her in death. She married James William Van Gundy August 22, 1958 and he passed away on August 31, 1990. She married William Elmer “Bill” Army February 22, 1997 and he preceded her in death May 8, 2002.

Family survivors include three children, Mary (Donald) Rosenbeck of Jackson Center, Teresa Dunlap of Ohio City and Russell Van Gundy of Ohio City; four grandchildren, Roger Dale Dunlap, Amy Elaine Wooten, Larry James (Charity) Dunlap, and La Tina Kaye (Dustin) Elston; ten great- grandchildren, six stepchildren and a sister, Peggy Jo Scarpelli of Paulding.

She was preceded in death by a son, James Bartley Van Gundy, and two sisters, Jacqueline Barnhart and Shirley Ann Taylor.

Andrea was a 1957 graduate of Van Wert High School and a 2009 graduate of Faith Bible Institute. She was a member of Liberty Baptist Church where she was AWANA Teacher for 20 plus years. She retired from Aeorquip Corp. in 1994 after 29 years of service.

Services will be held at 10:30 a.m., Saturday, May 7, at Cowan & Son Funeral Home, Van Wert, with Pastor Keith Stoller officiating. Interment will follow at Tomlinson Cemetery near Mendon. Calling hours will be held from 4-7 p.m. Friday, May 6, at the funeral home.

Preferred memorials: Disabled American Veterans of Van Wert.

Online condolences may be expressed on the Tribute Wall at cowanfuneralhome.com.