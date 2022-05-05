BMV: Ohioans encourage to get Real ID

VW independent staff and submitted information

COLUMBUS — The Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles is reminding Ohioans that less than one year remains until the Real ID deadline.

Effective May 3, 2023, the state-issued identification that airline passengers present at Transportation Security Administration (TSA) screening checkpoints for boarding a commercial airline must be Real ID compliant.

This is the federally compliant driver’s license issued by the Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles. Ohio BMV photo

TSA will require a federally-compliant driver license, identification card, or other acceptable form of identification such as a U.S. passport or military ID to fly within the U.S.

“To date, only 46 percent of Ohioans have their compliant driver’s license,” said Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles (BMV) Registrar Charlie Norman. “We want to continue to encourage all Ohioans to obtain their complaint driver’s license before the 2023 deadline.”

To obtain the federally compliant driver’s license/identification card through the Ohio BMV, residents will need to provide documents that prove the following: full legal name, date of birth, social security number, two proofs of Ohio residency, and proof of legal presence. If the resident’s name has changed and is not the same as what is listed on their birth certificate, they will need to provide proof of name change.

Ohioans can use the BMV’s interactive acceptable documents checklist to help determine the specific documents they will need to take with them to obtain their driver’s license/ID.

In addition, Ohio residents are encouraged to take advantage of the “Get in Line, Online” virtual queuing system, which allows them to advance in their BMV office’s queue without physically waiting in the office. After checking in online, applicants have a four-hour window to arrive at the deputy registrar location, check in at a self-service kiosk, and claim their spot in line.

While at the deputy registrar, the customer’s current driver license or ID card will be perforated to visually indicate the person is in the process of receiving the new driver’s license/ID card. Driver’s licenses/IDs are now printed at a secure, central location, so the customer will leave with the perforated card and a paper Ohio interim document stating their information, photo, and signature. Customers must carry this paper document, along with the perforated card, until their new driver’s license/ID card arrives in the mail. The new driver’s license/ID will arrive in a plain white envelope.