Boy hit by car in downtown Van Wert

VW independent news

A car-pedestrian accident in downtown Van Wert sent a child to the hospital on Tuesday.

According to Chief Doug Weigle, the accident occurred at 4:05 p.m. in the 200 block of West Main St. Witnesses said the boy, a sixth grade student, left the YMCA and attempted to cross the road close to the bridge and was hit by a car.

He was taken by Van Wert Fire and EMS to Van Wert Health for treatment.

The accident remains under investigation.