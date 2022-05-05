Laura Lee Schaadt

Laura Lee Schaadt, 62, of Van Wert, passed away at 7:42 a.m. Wednesday, May 4, 2022, at her residence while surrounded by her family.

Laura Schaadt

She was born November 12, 1959, in Phoenix, Arizona, the daughter of Raymond Harman Sr and Mary (Chatman) Harman. On November 12, 1983, she married Mark Schaadt November 12, 1983, and together they shared years of memories.

In her younger years, Laura enjoyed volleyball and worked as a nurse’s aide for several years. She loved baking and cooking for her family and friends, always making enough to feed an army. Laura hardly missed a Fountain Park Concert, and was also an animal lover who enjoyed her dogs and cats.

Of all Laura’s hobbies and activities, there was nothing she loved more than to spend time with her family. She adored her grandchildren and would stop anything at a moment’s notice to attend their events. She was a dedicated fan of the Van Wert Cross Country and Track teams.

Surviving are her husband and mother; sons, Ray (Lisa) Sherer of Van Wert and Christopher (Amanda) Sherer of Convoy; daughter, Bonnie (Scott Miller) Thompson of Van Wert; bonus daughter, Stacey (Lee) Clay of Paulding; sister, Rea (Dr. Marc) Letellier of Arizona; brothers, David (Jennifer) Harman of Arizona, Robert (Lisa) Harman of Lousiana, Roger (Melinda) Harman of California, and Raymond (Dee) Harman Jr. of New Mexico; grandchildren, Emily, Hunter, Breanna, Kimberley, Allison, Lexie, Gavin, Gabriel, Jaden, Emma, Sophia and Vincent; two great-grandchildren and one on the way, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her father; a son, Gale Lynn Sherer Jr; a sister, Linda Richmond, and a brother, Richard Harman.

Family and friends will be received from 1-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. Monday, May 9, at Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home, Van Wert.

In lieu of flowers, preferred memorials: to the family for final expenses.

To share in Laura’s online memorial, please visit www.alspachgearhart@gmail.com.