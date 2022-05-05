Nine people appear for court hearings

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

Three people were sentenced during hearings held in Van Wert County Common Pleas Court this past week. They were among nine defendants who appeared in court.

Brandon Decker, 24, of Van Wert, was sentenced to 17 months in prison for domestic violence, a fourth degree felony. He was given credit for 113 days served and was ordered to pay court costs.

Jaime Boyd, 46, of Van Wert, was sentenced to two years of community control, 55 days jail with credit for 10 days served and an additional 30 days jail at later date for theft, a first degree misdemeanor. In addition, Boyd was ordered to perform 50 hours of community service, undergo substance and mental assessment and treatment, and was ordered to pay restitution to of $1460 to the victim, a monthly probation fee, partial appointed counsel fees, and costs.

Jeffrey Kallas, 21, of Van Wert, was sentenced to three years of community control, up to six months at the WORTH Center, 200 hours community service, and 30 days in jail at later date for trespassing in a habitation, a fourth degree felony. He must seek employment after WORTH, complete his GED, undergo substance abuse and mental assessments and treatment, serve years intensive probation, and was ordered to pay partial attorney fees, costs and monthly probation fee.

Six other defendants appeared for various hearings this past week.

Adrian Daniels, 22, of Van Wert, entered a not guilty plea to aggravated possession of drugs, a felony of the fifth degree. He was released on a surety bond and a pretrial hearing was scheduled for 9:30 a.m. June 1.

Malcolm Oliver, 25, of Van Wert, entered a guilty plea to a prosecutor’s bill of information charging him with criminal damaging, a second degree misdemeanor. Sentencing was scheduled for 9 a.m. Wednesday, May 25.

Cory Spencer, 39, of Van Wert, changed his plea to guilty to aggravated possession of drugs, a third degree felony. Judge Martin Burchfield ordered a pre-sentence investigation and scheduled sentencing for 9 a.m. June 22.

Cedrick Davis, 52, of Lima, was found competent to stand trial on charges of attempted aggravated arson, domestic violence, vandalism and aggravated menacing, following an evaluation at Court Diagnostic Services in Toledo. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for 8 a.m. June 1.

Christopher Spanos, 52, of Van Wert, denied violating his bond and his intervention in lieu program by leaving his treatment program and having a positive drug test. Bond was set at $5,000 cash or commercial surety and set hearing 11:30 a.m. Thursday, May 5.

Donald Lewis, 58, of Van Wert, admitted violating his bond by cutting off his electronic house arrest ankle bracelet. Bond was set at $10,000 cash or commercial surety.