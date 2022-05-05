Recap: Knights toss one-hitter vs. Antwerp

VW independent sports

Baseball

Crestview 2 Antwerp 0

FORT WAYNE (IN) — Crestview’s Nathan Lichtle and Preston Kreischer combined to hold Antwerp to just one hit and the Knights defeated the ninth ranked Archers 2-0 at Parkview Field on Wednesday.

Lichtle pitched the first 5 1/3 innings and gave up the only hit, a third inning single by Parker Moore. Kreischer pitched the remaining 1 2/3 innings.

“Tremendous pitching effort by Nathan and Preston, tossing a one hit shutout against a very good Antwerp team,” Crestview head coach Jim Wharton said.

At the plate, Crestview scored a run in the top of the first inning when Connor Sheets singled home Carson Hunter. The game’s only other run came in the fourth when Lichtle’s RBI single scored Nick Helt.

Sheets finished with two of Crestview’s six hits.

“I thought our guys represented Crestview well at a special venue and I’m thankful for the opportunity to play at Parkview Field,” Wharton said. “Our kids have played with a lot of grit this season and we feel we are coming together at the right time.”

The Knights (10-4) are scheduled to host Lincolnview in a key NWC game at 5 p.m. today.

Softball

Parkway 15 Van Wert 8

ROCKFORD — Paige Stephenson and Maddie Jacobs each drove in three runs, while Avery White had a pair of RBIs to help Parkway to a 15-8 win over Van Wert on Wednesday.

Six of Parkway’s runs came in the fifth inning, including RBI singles by White and Jacobs and an RBI double by Meah Suzuki that put the Panthers ahead 13-4.

Van Wert scored four runs in the sixth, including RBI singles by Alexa Gearhart and Emma Kennedy.

The Lady Cougars are scheduled to host St. Henry on Saturday.