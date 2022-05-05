VWPD enforcing grass and junk laws

VW independent staff

The Van Wert Police Department is reminding citizens that officers are enforcing city ordinance 98.02, duty to maintain premises, which includes mowing grass.

The police department is asking residents to make an extra effort to keep yards mowed and property cleaned up. The PD has recently had a professional from Lima come to the department and make a negative comment about the looks of the city.

Grass or weeds six inches or higher is a violation of the city ordinance. In addition, junk and rubbish must be removed from your property.

The police department is actively looking for violations and is asking citizens to report such violations by calling 419.238.2462.