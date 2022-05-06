Catfish fishing tourney set for May 21

VW independent sports and submitted information

The Van Wert Parks and Recreation Department will offer a catfish fishing tournament from 6-11 a.m. Saturday, May 21st from 6am-11am.

A pre-tournament meeting will be required at 5:30 a.m. at the southern reservoir boat dock. This is a payout tournament with first, second and third places receiving funds (at a later date) and a prize for the largest fish caught. The total weight of up to five catfish will be the deciding facot.

Bank shore fishermen for this event are welcome to fish on either reservoir from the bank, while boats are limited to the southern reservoir. Boats are only permitted to use a trolling motor while on the water. No gas or diesel powered motors are permitted while fishing on city reservoirs. All boats must be an Ohio registered watercraft and all fishermen must have an active fishing license through the State of Ohio. A maximum of two fishermen are permitted per boat, while bank shore fishermen are limited to just one.

An entry fee of $50 per boat and $25 per bank fisherman is required to enter. Registrations are due by 4 p.m. May 13. Forms can be dropped off at the Parks Office, 137 Gleason Ave or mailed to the Van Wert Parks Dept, 515 E. Main St. To register for limited spots, please contact the parks at 419.238.9121 or by email: Kklinker@vanwert.org.

For more tournament information, please visit https://vanwert.org/parks-department/fishing/.