Deadline today for garage sale info

Submitted information

Convoy village wide garage sales are scheduled for the weekend of May 13 and14, throughout the community and surrounding area.

Any household or business wishing to recycle, reclaim or reuse items may participate in this community event. A listing of sales will be provided in a brochure that will be available in area businesses and on the village website, www.villageofconvoy.com.

Those wishing to be included in the brochure, may drop off their information, with address, times of your sale, a phone number and a list of “stuff” at no cost, at the Convoy Village Office, 123 South Main Street, or by emailing sayfam@frontier.com no later than today.