MSVW to host Block Party in July

Submitted information

Historic Main Street Van Wert is inviting the community to attend the Main St. Van Wert Block Party from 4 p.m. until 12 a.m. Saturday, July 9, from Central Ave. between Washington St. and Market St.

Live entertainment, food trucks, duck egg races, 4-mile run, kids activities, a cornhole tournament and DORA will all take place. The event is sponsored by Danfoss, Avangrid and TAG Boutique.

Check Main Street Van Wert’s Facebook page from more details.