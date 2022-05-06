The Van Wert County Courthouse

MSVW to host Block Party in July

Submitted information

Historic Main Street Van Wert is inviting the community to attend the Main St. Van Wert Block Party from 4 p.m. until 12 a.m. Saturday, July 9, from Central Ave. between Washington St. and Market St.

Live entertainment, food trucks, duck egg races, 4-mile run, kids activities, a cornhole tournament and DORA will all take place. The event is sponsored by Danfoss, Avangrid and TAG Boutique.

Check Main Street Van Wert’s Facebook page from more details.

