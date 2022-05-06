New trustee…

Kristy Gamble welcomes Emily Rollins (right) as a Convoy Community Foundation trustee. Rollins is a graduate of Crestview High School and Purdue University-Fort Wayne with a degree in finance and is continuing her family’s farming tradition as part of the fifth generation. She and her husband, John, live in the Crestview school district where they own and operate Rollins Farms Trucking. Emily also attends Redeemer Lutheran Church, serves as the eighth grade girls basketball coach at Crestview and is a member of the Young Ag Professionals organization. The Convoy Community Foundation is a non-profit organization which originated in 1979, and the trustees oversee the Memorial Endowment Fund. The fund generates monies to be used by the foundation to benefit individuals and communities within the Crestview school district. Photo submitted