OSU Extension Office receives award

A representative from the Ohio Treasurer’s office visited Van Wert recently to present the Van Wert County OSU Extension office with the Compass Award in recognition of their demonstrated excellence in the field of financial literacy education.

In conjunction with National Financial Literacy Month, Treasurer Robert Sprague announced 59 county OSU Extension offices as April’s Compass Award honorees. The monthly recognition program commends the organizations, programs, and individuals across the state who are working to guide Ohioans toward financial literacy and empowerment.

The Real Money. Real World. program was developed by OSU Extension and is designed for youth ages 12-18. The curriculum includes an interactive spending simulation that provides participants the opportunity to make lifestyle and budget choices similar to those they will make as adults.

Pat McCauley from the Ohio Treasurer’s office presents the Compass Award to Van Wert County OSU Extension 4-H Youth Development Educator Sarah Jackson. Photo submitted

Real Money. Real World. is evidence-based and delivered through strategic partnerships involving county OSU Extension offices, local schools, and other community stakeholders that act as volunteers for simulations. The program is currently offered in 59 Ohio counties.

Last year, during America Saves Week, the Treasurer’s office announced a partnership with The Ohio State University College of Food, Agricultural, and Environmental Sciences to advance and expand the use of the college’s Real Money. Real World. financial education program in school districts across the state.

OSU Extension is the outreach arm of The Ohio State University College of Food, Agricultural, and Environmental Sciences.