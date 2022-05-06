Rain delays important NWC matchups

VW independent sports

Games that could have decided Northwest Conference champions in baseball and softball will have to wait a bit longer.

Crestview was scheduled to host Lincolnview in baseball and softball on Thursday, but the games were postponed due to rain.

The baseball game was rescheduled for 5 p.m. Monday. Lincolnview will enter the game 6-0 in the NWC while Crestview is 5-1 in conference play. The softball game won’t be played until Friday, May 13, and that game will decide the NWC championship. A win by Crestview would give the Lady Knights (7-0 NWC) and outright conference championship. If Lincolnview (6-1 NWC) wins, the two teams will share the title.