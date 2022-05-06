VWCF accepting scholarship applications

The Van Wert County Foundation will begin accepting undergraduate scholarship applications for the 2022-2023 school year on May 15.

Scholarships are based on residency, high school that the student graduated from and college grade point average. They are available for any recognized field of study leading to an associate’s or bachelor’s degree.

Students with full-time status who have completed their first year of post-secondary study are eligible to have their application considered, provided they have a 2.75 accumulative grade point average. Students who have been previously granted a scholarship must maintain a 3.0 accumulative grade point average to be eligible for continual grants. A student can receive a maximum of three grants.

Required application documentation includes an official transcript. The official transcript must include the Spring 2022 semester and should be emailed/mailed directly to the Van Wert County Foundation after the semester ends by the student’s enrolled institution.

An applicant must have been a resident of Van Wert or Paulding Counties when they graduated from one of the following eligible High Schools: Antwerp, Crestview, Delphos Jefferson, Delphos St. John’s, Lincolnview, Parkway, Paulding, Spencerville, Vantage, Van Wert, and Wayne Trace. All graduates of Delphos Jefferson and Delphos St. John’s are eligible regardless of county of residence.

The deadline for applying is 11:59 p.m. Tuesday, May 31, 2022.

Applications may be found online at www.vanwertcountyfoundation.org. Students with questions can call the VWCF at 419.238.1743 or reach out via email at info@vanwertcountyfoundation.org. The Van Wert County Foundation office is located at 138 East Main Street, Van Wert.