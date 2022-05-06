Winans hired as new High School Director at Vantage CC

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

Vantage Career Center Superintendent Rick Turner reads aloud a proclamation from State Senator Rob McColley. Scott Truxell/Van Wert independent

A familiar face is returning to Vantage Career Center.

During Thursday night’s Board of Education meeting, Wayne Trace Superintendent Benjamin Winans was hired as the career center’s new high school director, a position he held for three years before leaving in 2016 for Wayne Trace. He was given a four year contract and he’ll replace Michael Knott, who is leaving after the current school year to teach math at Delphos St. John’s.

“He comes to us with us with experience in the position,” Vantage Superintendent Rick Turner said. “We look forward to him providing leadership in the high school over this four year contract and we’re excited to have him on board.”

The board heard from Community Relations Coordinator Miriam Owens and four students about a ServeOhio Award presented to Vantage in recognition of a record setting Day of Caring. The students, Brianna Minck of Paulding, Wyatt Davis of Continental, Jonathan Meyer of Antwerp and Brandin Henkle of Parkway shared information, including surpassing a goal for blood donations, working with Stuff-A-Truck at Christmas and gathering and collecting over 40,000 food items for those in need.

Turner noted just five ServeOhio Awards were given out statewide and he read aloud a proclamation from State Senator Rob McColley.

During his report to the board, Knott said Vantage’s Career Signing Day is scheduled for this afternoon, with 20 businesses expected to be on hand.

Adult Education Director Angie Fahy said an advanced EMT course may be offered and she said Vantage’s Police Academy graduation ceremony is scheduled for June 2.

After hearing various updates from Treasurer Laura Peters, the board approved the latest five year forecast, and Peters told board members that universal free lunches are scheduled to end at the close of the current school year. She added she’s heard no information about the program being extended by USDA.

In personnel matters, the board agreed to hire Brian Stahl, second shift custodian; Michelle Reinhart, intervention specialist; Amy Grothouse and Susan Smith, instructors, summer cosmetology camp; Grothouse, Annette Klinger, Chris Miles, Dan Joyce, Kevin Van Oss, Dan Edwards, Robin Burns, Leigh Carey, Diane Lang, Larry Regedanz and Deb Richardson, career tech summer camp staff; Allison Singer, phlebotomy coordinator/instructor, Catherine Royal, public safety/emergency medical technician, and Kendra Sentelik, financial aid coordinator, who resigned her position as adult education secretary.

In other business, the board approved enterprize zone agreements in lieu of taxes with Unverferth Manufacturing, Kalida,(15 years, 90 percent) and 4T Holdings, Ottoville ( 10 years, 100 percent).

The board also approved the student handbook for the 2022-2023 school year.

Board members agreed to approve the substitute teaching rate of $100 per day for the 2022-2023 school, up from the current rate of $95 per day, and the board approved an out of state trip for the carpentry and construction equipment technology program to Electric Works in Fort Wayne on Friday, May 13.

The board also accepted the donation of two concrete picnic tables worth $800 from the Union Township Lions Club of Adams County for the construction equipment technology program; $2,500 from the Van Wert Rotary Club for the Interact Club; a $150 donation from PSI IOTA XI Beta Delta Chapter and $100 from Casey Mason, with both going toward the preschool program.

The next meeting of the Vantage Career Center Board of Education will be at 7 p.m. Thursday, June 2, in the district conference room.