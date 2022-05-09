Fern Lucile Miller

Fern Lucile Miller, 90, of Van Wert, passed away at 8:45 a.m., Monday, May 9, 2022, at Hearth & Home, Van Wert.

Fern Miller

She was born on May 27, 1931, in Van Wert County, the daughter of Walter Edwin Schaadt and Emma Marie (Kiehl) Schaadt, who both preceded her in death. Fern married Harold W. Miller October 29, 1955 at St. Paul’s United Church of Christ, and he passed away on October 10, 2021.

Family survivors include her three children, Steven W. Miller of Van Wert, Vicki L. (Thomas) Clark of Spokane, Washington, and Deanna (David) Ray of Van Wert; five grandchildren, Michael (Abby) Clark, Josh (Morella) Ray, Shelley (Nick) Fischer, Amy (Patrick) Soares da Rocha and Danielle Ray and three great-grandchildren; one brother, Dale F. (Ruth) Schaadt.

She was preceded in death by her three brothers, Ervin L. Schaadt, Romy W. Schaadt and Norman J. Schaadt; three sisters, Virginia L. LeValley, Lola Maire Woods and Pauline Marjorie McGarvey.

Fern was a homemaker, a member of Grace Bible Church and a 1949 graduate of Convoy High School. She loved spending time with her grandchildren and family.

Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m., Saturday, May 14, at Cowan & Son Funeral Home , Van Wert, with Pastors Lance Hostetler and David Ray officiating. Calling hours will be held from 4-7 p.m. on Friday, May 13, at the funeral home, and one hour before services on Saturday. Interment will take place at Woodland Cemetery, Van Wert.

Preferred memorials: Grace Bible Church or to Modern Day in support YWAM missionary Amy Soares da Rocha, Fern’s granddaughter.

Online condolences may be expressed on the Tribute Wall at https://cowanfuneralhome.com.