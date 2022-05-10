Joshua Reichert

Joshua Reichert, 44, of Wren, passed away on Sunday, May 8, 2022, at his residence.

He was born in Decatur, Indiana, May 16, 1977, the son of Joseph and Jo E. (Brunner) Reichert.

He attended Trinity Church in Van Wert.

Joshua is survived by his father, Joseph Reichert of Wren; a son, Chase Reichert of Sidney; a daughter, Bailey Reichert of Decatur; two brothers, Luke (Kristy) Reichert and Zachary Reichert both of Wren; a sister, Lachelle (Scott) Clifton of Wren; nieces and nephews, Mekale, Colby (Godchild), Gavyn, Ariah, Emory, and great nieces, Mavery and Marlow.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Jo Reichert, who passed away in August of 2021.

Visitation will be held from 2-7 p.m. Thursday, May 12, at Haggard-Sefton-Hirschy & Zelt Funeral Home, Decatur. Funeral services will be held at 1:30 p.m. Friday, May 13, at the funeral home with visitation one hour prior from 12:30-1:30 p.m. Pastor Rocky Evans will be officiating and burial will follow in Mt. Tabor Cemetery.

Preferred memorials: Wren Community Chest.

