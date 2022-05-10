Junk/rubbish, commerical parking lots addressed again

Visit Van Wert Executive Director Kim Fleming updates Van Wert City Council members on the organization’s rebranding efforts, while Council President Jerry Mazur looks on. Scott Truxell/Van Wert independent

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

Discussion of Van Wert’s junk and rubbish ordinance and commercial parking lots continued during Monday night’s city council meeting.

Councilwoman At-Large Judy Bowers said she’s heard from residents who have recently received junk notices from the city.

“Apparently the city police filled out the citations and put on there that people are being instructed to clean up their property, however, the police have a detailed list of what needs to be cleaned up, but the person that’s in violation doesn’t get that list,” Bowers said. “It’s confusing to some of the residents who try to comply because apparently they don’t have the list so they don’t know what they’re not complying to. I think it would be prudent if they got a list as to what the violation was as well as getting a notice that they’re in violation.”

Safety-Service Director Jay Fleming said the city isn’t citing specific things but instead is citing the specific ordinance and explaining what can’t be in a yard in general. He also said no one is cited into court without a warning. During previous meetings, officials said the city is willing to work with residents and give them time to fix any violations, with court serving as a last resort.

Council members will examine junk/rubbish door hangers left by the police department and consider changes, if needed. City resident Joe Jared, who said he received a notice, said the definition of junk and/or rubbish needs to be more clear.

Members of city council received a draft of a letter that would be sent to owners of commercial parking lots in need of repair, should related legislation be approved by the city. Second Ward Councilman David Stinnett said a timeline for repairs needs to be established for if/when a commercial property owner receives a notice. 12 to 18 months was mentioned but First Ward Councilman Jeff Agler objected to that. The matter will be discussed further at the next meeting.

Kim Fleming, Visit Van Wert Executive Director updated council members on rebranding efforts from the previous name, the Van Wert County Visitors and Convention Bureau. She presented council members with postcards and rack cards that list the organization’s social pages, website, a QR code and brief examples of what the city has to offer.

She also noted a calendar of upcoming events can be found at visitvanwert.com.

“It has month-by-month (listings), it has all the shopping in the area, their address and hours of business, it has restaurants and lodging,” Fleming explained.

During a brief report, Mayor Ken Markward reminded residents that citywide brush pickup will begin Monday, May 16. Brush should be curbside by 7 a.m. on Monday. He also told council that the pedestal clock in front of Van Wert Municipal Court may be repaired and restored.

Safety-Service Director Jay Fleming told council members that Franklin St. from Spencer St. to Main St. will be added to this year’s street paving list, and he requested council members consider increasing allowable storefront sign square footage from 100 to 200 square feet in areas outside of downtown. In many cases, businesses have to request a variance.

Council President Jerry Mazur said a presentation has been scheduled for the next council meeting to provide information about a possible citizens court, and he said a “Downtown Lowdown” event will be held from 5-6 p.m. tonight at the Wassenberg Arts Center to discuss and update the ongoing Van Wert Forward project.

Fourth Ward Councilman Andrew Davis noted “Food Truck Fridays” will be held at the Van Wert County Regional Airport from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. Friday, May 20 and 27.

Council members approved an ordinance allowing Fleming to advertise and receive bids for the this year’s street paving, and council heard the first reading of an ordinance making the north side of First St. from Washington St. to Jefferson St. a no parking zone. A final vote will come in June.

The next meeting of Van Wert City Council will be held at 6:30 p.m. Monday, May 23, in Council Chambers on the second floor of the Municipal Building, 515 E. Main St. The Finance Committee will meet at 6:15 p.m. to discuss Crime Victims Services.