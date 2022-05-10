Keeping time again?

The downtown Van Wert National Bank clock, which dates back to the early 1920s, may be repaired and restored to working order. According to Mayor Ken Markward, there is interest among some citizens in getting the iconic clock working again, with the cost being covered by private donations and fundraising efforts. Markward said early estimates have the cost at approximately $80,000. The clock is controlled by a mechanism inside the muni court building. Scott Truxell/Van Wert independent