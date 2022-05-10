Lincolnview rallies by Crestview 8-2

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

CONVOY — Back-to-back champions – that’s what you can call No. 4 Lincolnview after the Lancers rallied to defeat rival Crestview 8-2 on Monday.

The victory, coupled with Columbus Grove’s 3-2 win over Leipsic on Monday, gives Lincolnview the outright 2022 Northwest Conference title. Dating back to the 2018 season (excluding 2020, no season due to COVID-19), the Lancers are 29-2 in the Northwest Conference.

Ohio St.-bound Landon Price struck out 17 Crestview batters, allowed just two hits and had a pair of hits, an RBI and scored two runs.

“Landon showed a lot of leadership tonight,” Lincolnview head coach Eric Fishpaw said. “Despite the first inning errors (two) he kept his poise, pounded the strike zone and continued to trust his defense.”

The Knights (10-5, 5-2 NWC) led 2-0 after two innings, with Ayden Lichtensteiger scoring in the first, then doubling and driving in Parker Speith in the second.

Lincolnview (13-4, 7-0 NWC) got on the board in the top of the fourth when Price singled home Austin Bockrath, then the Lancers scored twice in the fifth. Dane Ebel scored on a grounder by Jack Dunlap to tie the game 2-2, then Carson Fox scored on a wild pitch.

“Carson Fox continues to carry us,” Fishpaw said. “He had two singles, three RBIs and two runs scored tonight. He is the key to our success all year long.”

After a pair of walks and a single by Price, Lincolnview erupted for five runs in the sixth. A three-RBI single by Fox scored Reide Jackson, Price and Ebel, then Evan Miller singled in Fox and Jack Dunlap scored on a wild pitch.

“I thought our guys certainly came ready to play, which showed by our early lead,” Crestview head coach Jim Wharton said. “The margin of error against a pitcher of Landon’s caliber is razor thin. We will become a better team from this loss.”

Crestview will return to action today at Spencerville, while Lincolnview will travel to Hicksville.