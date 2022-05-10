Pops concert…

The Crestview High School Music Department will present their Pops Concert at 7:30 p.m. Friday, May 13, in the high school auditeria. The doors will open at 7 p.m. and admission is free. The jazz band, high school concert band, high school chorus and Knight-Vision show choir will be performing. Pictured is the Crestview show choir Knight Vision who will perform their competition show that evening. Dakotah Nihiser, a member of Knight Vision is receiving cancer treatments. Donations for Dakotah and her family will be collected that evening. Photo submitted