Softball: Lincolnview, Crestview post wins

VW independent sports

Lincolnview 11 Paulding 6

Kendall Bollenbacher had four hits and three RBIs and Lincolnview outscored Paulding 11-6 on Monday.

In addition, Andi Webb had a pair of hits and two RBIs, while Braxton Sherrick had a home run and two RBIs in the victory. Taylor Post and Sydney Fackler combined to strike out 11 Paulding batters while scattering seven hits over seven innings.

Lincolnview (18-3) will travel to Antwerp today.

Crestview 9 South Adams (IN) 1

CONVOY — Katelyn Castle hit a three run home run and Olivia Heckler held South Adams to two hits as the Knights defeated the Starfires 9-1 on Monday.

Crestview (20-1) will play at Wayne Trace today.