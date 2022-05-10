Soil and Water to hold one day camp

VW independent staff and submitted information

The Van Wert Soil and Water Conservation District will hold a Summer Camp for students ages 8 to 13 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Thursday, June 23, at Smiley Park in Van Wert.

Students will be learning about trees and be given a chance to make a craft that goes along with trees. A no-fee registration is required for students to participate. Please call the Van Wert Soil and Water Conservation District at 419.238.9591 ext. 4273 to register. There will be a limited number of students who may participate. Parents and guardians are asked to stay at the park during the event in case their students need help.

Anyone with questions should call or email Tammy Campbell at 419.238.9591 ext. 4273, tammy.campbell@oh.nacdnet.net or Becky Dowler at rebekkah.dowler@nacdnet.net, 419.238.9591.

The Van Wert Soil and Water Conservation District would like to thank the Van Wert Parks Department, the Van Wert County Foundation, and the Van Wert County Commissioners for their help in making events like this

possible.