VWHS ranked in recent magazine poll

Submitted information

U.S. News & World Report magazine ranked Van Wert High School 160th in the state of Ohio and 4,196th in the nation for “Best High Schools”. More than 17,800 schools were considered nationwide with 874 of those schools from Ohio.

In state rankings, Van Wert was third in the Western Buckeye League behind Shawnee ( No. 54) and Ottawa-Glandorf ( No. 157).

To determine the list, U.S. News considers factors such as student performance on state-required tests, graduation rate, and college readiness.