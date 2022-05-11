Karle Oliver

Karle Oliver, 51, of Van Wert, passed away on Wednesday, January 19, 2022.

He was born in New York on June 2, 1970, to Lauchland and Jean Matthews-Oliver, who both preceded him in death.

Karle was a loyal New York Yankees fan. He was very proud of his New York roots and enjoyed cheering his team on through the years. He was also a car audio enthusiast and a lover of assorted genres of music. Karle worked for several years at Cooper Farms in Van Wert.

He is survived by four sons, Rob (Julie) Cook of Marion, Indiana, Tony Oliver and Malcolm Oliver of Van Wert, and Isaiah Oliver of McArthur; brothers, Terrance Oliver, Danny Oliver, Irving Oliver, and Clinton Oliver; sisters, Ollivette Oliver, Ernestine “Gretal” Sylvester, Rae Oliver, and Geneva Humphrey; three grandchildren, Princeton Oliver, Greyson Oliver-Wilder, and Mykah Cook.

In addition to his parents, Karle was preceded in death by two brothers Robert Oliver and Lauchland Oliver Jr.

A celebration of life will be held from 3-7 p.m. on Saturday, May 14, at the EMR room in the extension building at the Van Wert County Fairgrounds.

In lieu of flowers, preferred memorials: the Shriners Hospital for Children in Cincinnati.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.alspachgearhart.com.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory, Van Wert.