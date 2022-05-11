Vantage seniors take part in Signing Day

VW independent staff and submitted information

Vantage students celebrated In-Demand Jobs Week by participating in the fourth annual Career Advanced Placement (CAP) Signing Day, held on Friday, May 6.

The event marks the beginning of students’ professional careers, as both they and their employers, often those that have worked for or interned at throughout their education, sign the necessary documents to accept them as proper employees after graduation from Vantage Career Center.

27 students and 20 employers participated in the event, with Superintendent Rick Turner giving opening remarks for the event, made possible by Lt. Governor Jon Husted, who created the Signing Day concept and continued to support it into the future. For students, it’s a physical representation of the culmination of the two years that they have poured into their career education.

Vantage Career Center students and their employers stand together after the Signing Day ceremony. Photo submitted

The following is a complete list of both companies and students that participated in Signing Day: APT Manufacturing Solutions welcomed Jared Phillips (Antwerp); All Temp Refrigeration welcomed Avery Schulte (St. John’s), Troy Calvelage (Fort Jennings), and Mackenzie Burgei (Fort Jennings).

Speed Pro Machine LTD welcomed Hunter Bruns (Parkway); GROB Systems, Inc. welcomed Jakob Swyers (Kalida) and Kaden Rhonhouse (Paulding); Paulding County Municipal Court welcomed Zach Lockhart (Antwerp).

L. A. Miller Restorations welcomed Trevor Kill (St. John’s); B-K Tool & Design welcomed Joseph Klir (Fort Jennings); Massage by Missy P @ The Garden Spa welcomed Olivia Paschall (Paulding); Menke Bros. Construction welcomed Jessie Calvelage (Fort Jennings); Lima Millwork welcomed Mason Vonderwell (St. John’s); Tenneco welcomed Jaykob Edwards (Wayne Trace) and Amari Perkins (Van Wert); Total Reflection Day Spa welcomed Kendall Klausing (Lincolnview); Schnipke Brothers Tire welcomed Luke Recker (Continental);

Sprint Electric welcomed Jacob Miller (St. John’s) and Devin Sanders (St. John’s); Tuttle Construction welcomed Nathan Schroeder (Kalida); Cooper Farms welcomed Vanessa Krueger (Paulding); Plumbers Pipefitters HVACR JATC welcomed Jackson Ream (Jefferson); Gerdeman Inc welcomed Alaina Cross (Jefferson); the Army welcomed Emilee Stuteville (Jefferson) and Zoey Westrick (Kalida); and Elmco welcomed Kody Kline (Van Wert) and Cullen Dunn (Van Wert).