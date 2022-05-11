VW independent baseball, softball recap

VW independent sports

Baseball

Crestview 3 Spencerville 1

SPENCERVILLE — Carson Hunter snapped a 1-1 tie by tripling in Parker Speith and Nate Litchle in the top of the seventh, giving Crestview a 3-1 win over Spencerville on Tuesday. Hunter also scored on a passed ball in the sixth, which tied the game 1-1.

Spencerville’s Sy Morris doubled and scored Tyler Koenig in the second inning.

Litchtle pitched 6 1/3 innings and allowed seven hits while striking out five and walking two.

Crestview will host Adams Central on Friday.

Lincolnview 10 Hicksville 3

HICKSVILLE — Austin Bockrath hit a two-run homer in the fifth and Landon Price hit a solo shot in the sixth and No. 4 Lincolnview went on to defeat Hicksville 10-3 on Tuesday. In addition, Carson Fox drove in three runs as the Lancers improved to 14-4.

Lincolnview will travel to Bluffton for the NWC finale today.

Shawnee 9 Van Wert 8 (nine innings)

LIMA — Shawnee scored on a ninth inning error and the Indians edged Van Wert 9-8 on Tuesday.

Luke Wessell and Brylen Parker each had a pair of RBIs in the loss, while Parker and Turner Witten each had two hits. The Cougars led 6-1 in the sixth, but Shawnee tied the game with three runs in the bottom half of the inning, then three more in the seventh.

Van Wert will host Kenton tomorrow.

Softball

Celina 13 Van Wert 2 (five innings)

In the Division II sectional semifinals at Smiley Park, No. 7 seed Celina held No. 6 seed Van Wert to just two hits and the Bulldogs rolled to a 13-2 win on Tuesday.

Three of Celina’s runs came in the first inning, followed by six more in the third and two in the fourth and fifth innings. Van Wert’s first run came in the second when Alexa Gearhart scored on a sacrifice fly by Lauren McHugh and the remaining run came in the fourth when Emilee Phillips scored on an error. Phillips and Brenna Bollenbacher had both of Van Wert’s hits.

Van Wert (5-12) is scheduled to finish the season at Kenton today.

Wayne Trace 9 Crestview 4

HAVILAND — Wayne Trace scored eight runs in the fifth and went on to defeat Crestview 9-4 on Tuesday.

It was just the second loss this for the Knights (21-2).

Half of Wayne Trace’s fifth inning runs came on a two-RBI single by Ava Zartman and a two-run homer by Logen Bland.

Crestview scored a pair of runs in the top of the fifth inning on a sacrifice fly by Laci McCoy and an RBI single by Olivia Heckler. The remaining two runs came in the sixth on a two-RBI double by Alexis Parrish.

The Knights will host New Bremen in the Division IV sectional finals on Thursday.

Antwerp 8 Lincolnview 7

ANTWERP – Antwerp scored three runs in the bottom of the seventh inning to slip past LIncolnview 8-7 on Tuesday.

Makayla Jackman and Ashlynn Price each tripled in the loss and Price had two RBIs. Both teams finished with four errors.

Lincolnview (17-4) will host Miller City today.