YWCA announces Summer Food Program

The YWCA is preparing for its 27th annual Summer Food Program.

This program is free of cost to all participants and will be held from 8 a.m. until 1 p.m. June 6-July 29 at the Goedde Building, 205 W. Crawford St. Participants will receive breakfast, lunch and be actively engaged in activities on a daily basis. All children 18 and under are welcome to come to the program for meals. Children ages 4-12 are invited to register for the enrichment portion of the program.

Registration forms have been sent home by all local schools and can be picked up at the YWCA front desk or by contacting Betsy Hamman at bhamman@ywcavanwertcounty.org.

The YWCA is partially funded by the Van Wert County Foundation and is a United Way Agency.