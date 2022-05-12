Convoy Historical Society receives donations

VW independent staff and submitted information

Luman and Jeanette Slade visited the Convoy Opera House last Thursday, May 5, to donate several heirloom books and memorabilia to the Convoy Historical Society. Historical items donated include:

A large two-volume set entitled: The Solder in our Civil War. These books were owned by Fredrick Slade, a Union officer. He and his two brothers, Erastus and Kinsley were volunteers from Van Wert.

A large book titled “Ohio History” which predated the camera and contains pen and ink drawings.

Also pictured are Ray Hertz and Ruth Ann Densel. Photo submitted

A hand written log book detailing the workings of a debate society named “Society for the Diffusion of Literary Knowledge” dated 1860. Erastus Slade kept the log; both he and his brother Fredrick were active members.

A large hand-written ledger entitled “Reduction of Currency Rules” The subtitle is “For Reducing the Federal Money to the Currencies of Several United States.” It was composed by Erastus Slade and is dated February 11, 182

Also donated was a book written by his sister, Marilyn Slade. The book details the history of the Slade family in the Van Wert and Convoy areas of Ohio starting in the 1850s. Families in the area related to the Slade family included names of Gunsett, Wade, Risor, Hinton and others.

Luman Slade is also an author of books for young readers.