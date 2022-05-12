Crestview FFA at OSU…

Crestview FFA members Katy Williamson, Emma Wells, Kate Leeth, Abby Detrich, Dakota Parrish and Avery Figley attended the 94th annual FFA State Convention held May 5-6 in Columbus. Before leaving they stopped at Pioneer Seed in Scott to learn about the different types of seeds and how they are made. They also visited the Ohio State University of Food, Agriculture, and Environmental Sciences and were given a tour by one of the students. At the convention, the members were taught different leadership skills and learned how to strive for success. While at the convention Katy Williamson and Emily Grelauch earned their State Degrees. Avery Figley/special to the VW independent