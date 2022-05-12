Fast receives award…

Van Wert Rotary Club President Vicki Smith (left) recently presented Tisha Fast with the distinguished Paul Harris Fellow Award. The award is given to individuals who make exemplary contributions toward Rotary International’s humanitarian and educational efforts. The mission of Rotary International is to provide service to others, promote integrity, and advance world understanding, goodwill, and peace through the fellowship of business, professional, and community leaders. Anyone with an interest in learning more about Rotary International and their mission both worldwide and within Van Wert County can contact Kevin Matthews at 419.238.5011.