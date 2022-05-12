Middle School concert to be held May 16

VW independent staff

The Van Wert Middle School Vocal Music department invites the community to attend their Spring Choir Concert on Monday, May 16, at the Niswonger Performing Arts Center auditorium.

The concert will begin at 7:30 p.m. and will feature the seventh and eighth grade choirs and small ensembles. Students will perform songs from their Jr. High large group performance and other spring selections.

The concert is free and open to the public.