VW independent baseball, softball recap

VW independent sports

Baseball

Lincolnview 14 Bluffton 2 (five innings)

BLUFFTON — No. 4 Lincolnview put the finishing touches on a second consecutive 8-0 NWC record and outright championship with a five inning 14-2 win at Bluffton on Wednesday.

Even Miller earned the complete game victory, scattering six hits while striking out seven and walking two. Dane Ebel and Reide Jackson each had two RBIs, while Miller and Landon Price each finished with three hits.

The Lancers (15-4) will play at Minster today.

Softball

Lincolnview 15 Miller City 0 (five innings)

Makayla Jackman hit a solo home run in the second inning and a three-run triple in the third, and Lincolnview enjoyed a 15-0 non-conference win over Miller City on Wednesday.

Zada Walker hit a two-run triple in the first and the Lancers led 5-0 after the first inning. Nine more runs came in the third. Kendall Bollenbacher, who had three hits, an RBI and two runs scored, also picked up the win on the mound after allowing one hit in three innings with three strikeouts and a pair of walks.

Lincolnview (19-4) will host Parkway in the Division IV sectional finals at 5 p.m. today, then will travel to Crestview for the NWC finale on Friday. A Lancer win would force a co-championship between the two rivals.

Van Wert 14 Kenton 0

KENTON – Van Wert finished 6-3 in the Western Buckeye League after Wednesday’s 14-0 win over Kenton.

Game information was not available.