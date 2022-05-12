VWHS recognizes nearly $2 million in senior scholarships

Gracie Price, Grace Dowler and Lydia Francis were awarded Van Wert Federation of Teachers Anita Zuber Future Teach Scholarships. Also pictured are Chuck Rollins, President of the Van Wert Federation of Teachers and Eileen Manken, Zuber’s sister. Photos submitted

VW independent staff and submitted information

Van Wert High School recently held its Senior Awards Convocation for the Class of 2022 in the Saltzgaber Music Hall of the Niswonger Performing Arts Center.

Seniors were honored and recognized for their academic and co-curricular achievements garnered over the past four years, and approximately $1.9 million worth of scholarships opportunities were acknowledged during the awards program.

Van Wert County Veterans Office representative Ashley Showalter, recognized Presley Clevenger, Jacob Rohrbacher, and Hunter Sherer for enlisting in the military after graduation.

The Braun Industries Project Lead the Way Engineering Scholarship was awarded to a student completing the four-year engineering program. Vincent Ozier, representing Braun Industries, presented the award to Josh Reichert.

The Central Insurance Companies Educational and Charitable Foundation Scholarship awarded scholarships to Audrey Carter and Ian Rex. The awards are $5,000 per year scholarship, renewable for four years. The scholarships were presented by Central Insurance employee Carly Smith. In addition to the Central Insurance Scholarship, Smith also presented the Black Inc. Outstanding Senior Award to Connor Pratt. The Black Inc. Business Proficiency Award went to Audrey Carter.

Van Wert Service Pack Scholarship, sponsored by the Van Wert Service Club, recognizes students who have demonstrated community involvement through service projects and have been members of VWHS Service Pack. Bill Clifton, Service Club representative, presented the awards to this year’s recipients Nathan Jackson and Lauren McHugh.

Kimberly Laudick, President and CEO of the YWCA presented the YWCA – Young Women of Christian Leadership and Community Involvement Scholarships to Kayla Krites, Leisel Lare, and Brooklynn Laukhuf.

The Career Connections of Van Wert County is given to students involved in the Career Connections cconomics class. Cory Michaud, president of Career Connections, awarded the scholarships to Nathan Jackson, Carter Miller, and Tyson Jackson.

The Margaret Shaffer Maney Memorial Music Scholarship recognizes a student who plans to major in the area of music. This years recipient is Evan Sroufe, who was presented with the scholarship by Cindy Compton.

The John Fox Maney Memorial Business Scholarship recognizes a student who plans to major in business and has a desire to see the Van Wert community prosper. Ned Compton presented this scholarship to Jace Fast.

The Chuck Thompson Scholar Athlete Award is named in honor of Chuck Thompson, a 1975 Van Wert High School graduate, for students excelling in athletics and academics. This year’s award winners are Trey Laudick and Connor Pratt.

Trey Laudick and Connor Pratt received the Chuck Thompson Scholar Athlete Award is named in honor of Thompson (middle) for excelling in athletics and academics.

Schrader Realty sponsors an annual scholarship for area students. This year’s scholarship went to Van Wert High School student Mia Kelley.

Ellen Rager, representing Van Wert Health, presented the Van Wert Health Scholarship to senior Connor Pratt. The Mercy Health St. Rita’s Medical Center Scholarship was awarded to Brooklynn Laukhuf.

The Gaylord Leslie Golf Scholarship is given to a senior member of the Van Wert High School golf team. Golf coach Kim Doidge announced this year’s recipient, Jace Fast.

The Van Wert Rotary Club provided three scholarships to Van Wert High School seniors Kayla Krites, Brooklynn Laukhuf, and Turner Witten.

The Psi Iota Xi Scholarship is given by the local chapter to area graduating students. Connie Hart, representing Psi Iota Xi, shared the scholarships with Kaylei Cavinder, Kathryn Griffith, Kayla Krites, Abbi Marbaugh, and Gracie Price.

The Van Wert Federation of Teachers Anita Zuber Future Teach Scholarship is given to students entering the field of education. Grace Dowler, Lydia Francis, and Gracie Price are this year’s recipients.

The 4-H Endowment Scholarship, presented by Rachel Hoverman, was given to Kayla Krites.

Dr. Carl Jeffery presented the OSU Alumni Scholarship to Kayla Krites.

A new scholarship, The Trina Langdon Scholarship for PINK Graduates was presented by Jody Wannemacher. The recipient of this scholarship was Anna Wasson.

The Tom Hittle “Hero” Award is given in memory of Mr. Hittle to a student who has displayed an “I Can” attitude in situations that they have been given. Kyle Ferrell received the award from Mr. Kerry Koontz, CEO and Career Counselor.

The V. H. Cooper Scholarships were presented to Ethan Brown, Lydia Francis, and Abbey Reid.

The Captain George L. Purmont Prize was presented to Kaylei Cavinder, Kayla Krites, Brooklyn Laukhuf, Emma Myers, and Ian Rex.

The Shirley Johns Hart Memorial Scholarship was established in memory of Shirley Anne Johns Hart by her family. Mrs. Hart was a graduate of Van Wert High School, Class of 1953. This scholarship is based on academic achievement and financial need and is chosen by the Faculty Committee on Awards. Chloe Brayton and Tiana Groves were selected to receive this award.

The Adolph & Letitia Weck Memorial Scholarship is awarded to two students who rank scholastically in the top third of their class. Students complete an application and are selected by the Van Wert High School Faculty Committee on Awards. Recipients of this scholarship are Nora Doctor and Mia Kelley.

Meghan Jensen was recognized with the American Association of Teachers of German Senior Award.

The Excellence in Theater Award was presented to Cooper Adams and Evan Sroufe by Melissa Bloomfield, Theater Production instructor.

The Brandon Burlsworth Character Award is given to a football player who displays character and sportsmanship. Connor Pratt is this year’s recipient.

Van Wert High School Athletic Director Trent Temple presented Grace Dowler and Turner Witten with the OHSAA Archie Griffin Sportsmanship Award.

Natalie Benner was recognized with perfect attendance during her 4 years of high school.

The Van Wert Athletic Booster Club Award was presented to Grace Dowler and Carter Miller by club member Kelly Houg.

Emilie Lewis honored Devoney Sidle with an award for Outstanding Achievement in Art.

Katie Bowersock and Judy Krites presented the American Red Cross Award to Evan Sroufe.

Departmental Award Winners were as follows:

Mia Kelley – biomedical science

Ian Rex – Project Lead the Way pre-engineering

Jace Fast – business and computer

Nick Workman – German

Evan Sroufe – instrumental music

Bobby Spath – language arts

Trey Laudick – media arts

Tyson Jackson – social studies

Aubree Bear – visual arts

Cooper Adams – vocal music

Ethan White – science and mathematics

Keigen Martz – Spanish